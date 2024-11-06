Ariana Grande Reclaims Birth Name for Film Debut in 'Wicked'

Singer Ariana Grande will feature her birth name, Ariana Grande-Butera, in the credits of the forthcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical 'Wicked'. This decision stems from the emotional significance tied to her "little girl name," as reported by People.

Grande's birth name combines her mother Joan's last name and her father Ed's. The couple divorced when Grande was 8. 'Wicked' stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Grande as Glinda, the film exploring the origins of their peculiar friendship before becoming the Wicked Witch and Glinda the Good Witch.

Excited about her role, Grande expressed that participating in 'Wicked' felt like a homecoming, linking it to her first experience watching the show at age 10. The movie, anticipated for release on November 22, also boasts a star-studded cast including Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh.

(With inputs from agencies.)