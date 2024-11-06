Left Menu

Nivin Pauly Cleared in Dubai Rape Allegation

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly has been cleared of rape charges following a police investigation revealing inconsistencies in the accuser's claims. The report, submitted by the Deputy SP to a local court, confirmed that Pauly was not at the alleged location. Investigations regarding other suspects continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:58 IST
The Kerala police announced on Wednesday that Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly is no longer a suspect in a rape case initially lodged against him. The charges were scrapped after an investigation revealed inconsistencies in the claims made by the complainant.

According to the police, documents such as Pauly's emigration details and credit card transactions failed to substantiate the woman's accusations that Pauly was present in Dubai when the alleged attack occurred. The Deputy SP submitted a report to a local court clearing Pauly of any involvement.

Meanwhile, inquiries into other accused persons remain ongoing. The backdrop of the case forms part of a broader investigation into harassment in the Malayalam film industry. This was instigated by the state following revelations from the Justice K Hema Committee report on misconduct against female actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

