Remembering Ravikumar: A Star of Tamil and Malayalam Cinema

Veteran actor Ravikumar, celebrated for his impactful roles across Tamil and Malayalam cinema, has passed away in Chennai. The veteran screen icon succumbed to cancer on Friday morning, according to a statement by the Nadigar Sangam artists' association.

Ravikumar's illustrious career is highlighted by performances in Tamil classics like 'Avargal', directed by K Balachander, alongside legends Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, as well as in films like 'Pagalil Oru Iravu' and 'Ramanaa'. In Malayalam cinema, he is remembered for contributions to films such as 'Avalude Raavukal', 'Lisa', and 'Sarpam'.

In his later years, Ravikumar expanded his acting prowess to television serials, continuing to captivate audiences. His funeral will take place on Saturday, marking the end of an era in South Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)