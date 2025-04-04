Remembering Ravikumar: A Star of Tamil and Malayalam Cinema
Veteran actor Ravikumar, known for his significant roles in Tamil and Malayalam films, passed away in Chennai after battling cancer. His career included notable films such as 'Avargal' and 'Avalude Raavukal.' He continued acting in TV serials in later years. His funeral is scheduled for Saturday.
- Country:
- India
Veteran actor Ravikumar, celebrated for his impactful roles across Tamil and Malayalam cinema, has passed away in Chennai. The veteran screen icon succumbed to cancer on Friday morning, according to a statement by the Nadigar Sangam artists' association.
Ravikumar's illustrious career is highlighted by performances in Tamil classics like 'Avargal', directed by K Balachander, alongside legends Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, as well as in films like 'Pagalil Oru Iravu' and 'Ramanaa'. In Malayalam cinema, he is remembered for contributions to films such as 'Avalude Raavukal', 'Lisa', and 'Sarpam'.
In his later years, Ravikumar expanded his acting prowess to television serials, continuing to captivate audiences. His funeral will take place on Saturday, marking the end of an era in South Indian cinema.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Lung Cancer Detection: India's First AI-Powered IPN Clinic
Golden Years of Sport: The Rise of Veteran Athletes
Tata Memorial Centre Recognized as 'Anchor Centre' for Global Cancer Care Initiative
Cognizant Unveils Plans for Massive AI Learning Centre in Chennai
AI outperforms doctors in lung cancer screening