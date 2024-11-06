Prince William Champions Earthshot Amid Personal and Global Challenges

Prince William announced on Wednesday that his wife, Kate, is recovering well from preventative chemotherapy for cancer, describing her as 'amazing' throughout the challenging year. Speaking from South Africa, where he will host the Earthshot Prize Awards, the Prince expressed his excitement about the upcoming event.

Despite her absence from the trip, Prince William mentioned that Kate would be watching the ceremony and cheering from home in Britain. He remarked, 'She's doing really well thanks. She's been amazing this whole year.'

Launched in 2020, the Earthshot Prize offers annual awards of £1 million to projects tackling environmental issues, drawing inspiration from President John F. Kennedy's 1960s moonshot. Prince William expressed hope and optimism in light of the challenges facing environmental causes, especially among the youth in Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)