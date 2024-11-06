Left Menu

Prince William Champions Earthshot Amid Personal and Global Challenges

Prince William, while in South Africa, praised his wife Kate who is recovering from chemotherapy. He prepares to host the Earthshot Prize Awards, aiming to inspire green innovations. The Earthshot Prize, inspired by JFK's moonshot, awards £1 million yearly to projects battling environmental challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:25 IST
Prince William Champions Earthshot Amid Personal and Global Challenges
Prince William

Prince William announced on Wednesday that his wife, Kate, is recovering well from preventative chemotherapy for cancer, describing her as 'amazing' throughout the challenging year. Speaking from South Africa, where he will host the Earthshot Prize Awards, the Prince expressed his excitement about the upcoming event.

Despite her absence from the trip, Prince William mentioned that Kate would be watching the ceremony and cheering from home in Britain. He remarked, 'She's doing really well thanks. She's been amazing this whole year.'

Launched in 2020, the Earthshot Prize offers annual awards of £1 million to projects tackling environmental issues, drawing inspiration from President John F. Kennedy's 1960s moonshot. Prince William expressed hope and optimism in light of the challenges facing environmental causes, especially among the youth in Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024