Vikrant Massey's Bold Portrayal in 'The Sabarmati Report' Amid Threats

Actor Vikrant Massey, facing threats, stands at the center of the upcoming film 'The Sabarmati Report', which is based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident. The film's trailer was unveiled during an event in Mumbai, drawing attention to its sensitive and controversial subject.

Addressing the media, Massey revealed, 'Yes, I have been receiving threats. But as storytellers, we are committed to presenting tales grounded in reality.' He emphasized that the film, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, is fact-driven, aiming to shed light on historical truths.

'The Sabarmati Report', produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, showcases Massey as a journalist delving into the truth of the incident. With Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra in pivotal roles, the film is set for release on 15th November 2024.

