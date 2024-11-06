Left Menu

Vikrant Massey's Bold Portrayal in 'The Sabarmati Report' Amid Threats

Actor Vikrant Massey faces threats for his role in 'The Sabarmati Report', a film examining the 2002 Godhra train burning incident. Despite the controversy, the film remains grounded in facts. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, it stars Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra and releases on 15th November 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:52 IST
Vikrant Massey's Bold Portrayal in 'The Sabarmati Report' Amid Threats
Actor Vikrant Massey (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Vikrant Massey, facing threats, stands at the center of the upcoming film 'The Sabarmati Report', which is based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident. The film's trailer was unveiled during an event in Mumbai, drawing attention to its sensitive and controversial subject.

Addressing the media, Massey revealed, 'Yes, I have been receiving threats. But as storytellers, we are committed to presenting tales grounded in reality.' He emphasized that the film, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, is fact-driven, aiming to shed light on historical truths.

'The Sabarmati Report', produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, showcases Massey as a journalist delving into the truth of the incident. With Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra in pivotal roles, the film is set for release on 15th November 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024