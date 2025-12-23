Left Menu

Push for Inclusion: SEBC Communities of Odisha Seek Central OBC List Recognition

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan advocates for the inclusion of 108 SEBC communities from Odisha in the Central OBC list, highlighting the difficulties arising from their current exclusion and urging for equitable access to reservations and welfare benefits at the national level.

Updated: 23-12-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 11:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is lobbying for the inclusion of 108 Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) from Odisha in the Central OBC list. The request was made to Virendra Kumar, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, as a step toward ensuring uniformity between state and central OBC classifications.

Pradhan's appeal highlights the challenges faced by SEBC communities in Odisha, especially in areas like education and employment, due to their non-inclusion in the national list. As a state with a significant SEBC population, Odisha's alignment with the central framework is crucial for providing equitable access to resources and opportunities.

The minister also appealed to Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, to reconstitute the Odisha State Commission for Backwards Classes, which is currently inactive. This effort aims to address systemic barriers and enhance social justice for historically marginalized groups in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

