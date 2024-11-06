Unveiling a Soviet Legacy: The First Polish Car Returns

In a significant historical rediscovery, the first car produced in Soviet-era Poland has gone on display near Warsaw. After being tracked down in Finland, the 1951 Warszawa M-20 has become the pride of a private museum in Otrebusy.

The car, bearing the serial number 000001, left the FSO Passenger Car Factory 73 years ago. Initially bestowed upon Soviet army marshal Konstantin Rokossovsky, it later surfaced with Finland's rally car driver Rauno Aaltonen's family. The museum, dedicated to historical vehicles, acquired it after arduous negotiations.

Museum co-founder Zbigniew Mikiciuk emphasizes the car's symbolic value, linking it to Poland's communist era ties with the Soviet Union. It's preserved with authentic wear, adding to its historical significance. The museum hopes to unravel more of its enigmatic past through public engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)