Jharkhand Celebrates Good Friday with Compassion and Reverence
Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren encouraged people to embrace Jesus Christ's values of compassion and kindness on Good Friday. He highlighted the significance of Jesus' sacrifice and urged citizens to embody love and forgiveness. Churches across Jharkhand marked the day with services and sermons.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has called on citizens to draw inspiration from Jesus Christ's ideals on Good Friday. Soren emphasized the importance of embodying compassion and kindness, values exemplified by Christ's sacrifice.
The Chief Minister took to the social media platform X to share his message, reminding the public of the profound teachings of love, forgiveness, and humanity that Good Friday represents.
In Jharkhand, where a significant Christian community resides, churches held special services and sermons commemorating the crucifixion of Christ, fostering a spirit of religious fervor and reflection throughout the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Compassionate Legacy: Beyond the Sword
A Plea for Compassion: NALSA's Call to Release Elderly Inmates
Arkade Developers' 'Care per Sq. Ft.' Initiative: A Legacy of Compassion in Healthcare
Prince Harry's Compassionate Visit to Ukraine's War Victims
Honoring Mahavir Jayanti: A Global Celebration of Non-Violence and Compassion