Jharkhand Celebrates Good Friday with Compassion and Reverence

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has called on citizens to draw inspiration from Jesus Christ's ideals on Good Friday. Soren emphasized the importance of embodying compassion and kindness, values exemplified by Christ's sacrifice.

The Chief Minister took to the social media platform X to share his message, reminding the public of the profound teachings of love, forgiveness, and humanity that Good Friday represents.

In Jharkhand, where a significant Christian community resides, churches held special services and sermons commemorating the crucifixion of Christ, fostering a spirit of religious fervor and reflection throughout the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)