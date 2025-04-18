Left Menu

Disgraced Officer Ranjit Kasle's Dismissal: A Tale of Allegations and Suspense

Ranjit Kasle, a suspended police sub-inspector, was dismissed for alleging he was contracted to kill Walmik Karad, accused in a village chief's murder. Accusations involved a former minister and his aide. Despite sensational claims, no evidence emerged. Kasle was detained while evading arrest amid ongoing investigations.

Updated: 18-04-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 11:04 IST
  • India

Suspended Beed police sub-inspector Ranjit Kasle has been dismissed from service, following claims he was contracted to eliminate Walmik Karad, a key accused in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh case, officials confirmed on Friday.

The Inspector General of Police of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Range acted under Article 311(2)(b) of the Indian Constitution to authorize Kasle's dismissal, officials stated. Previously, Beed police recommended his discharge to higher authorities. Kasle's allegations implicated former Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde and his associate Walmik Karad.

Kasle stayed on the run to avoid arrest, posting videos online with sensational claims, consistently dismissed by police. He was detained at a Beed hotel and has implied he would willingly surrender. Despite his bold assertions, Kasle admits to a lack of concrete evidence, as such offers leave no trace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

