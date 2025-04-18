Mumbai Indians Outplays Sunrisers Hyderabad on Challenging Wankhede Surface

Sunrisers Hyderabad faced a tough outing against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, highlighting their struggle in adapting to challenging pitches. Despite having powerful hitters in their lineup, SRH could only manage 162 for five, showing their inability to capitalize on the condition.

Mumbai Indians excelled on the tricky surface, using a combination of pace and spin to their advantage. Their superb execution allowed them to clinch victory by four wickets. The slow and short balls, particularly in the middle overs, stifled SRH's scoring.

Coach Daniel Vettori emphasized the need for SRH to refine their approach on such difficult tracks and acknowledged their reliance on favorable conditions needed a reassessment. MI's bowlers, including Bumrah and Boult, demonstrated exceptional skill, proving pivotal in their team's triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)