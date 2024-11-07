Farewell to Bihar's Melodic Star: Sharda Sinha's Final Journey with State Honors

The state of Bihar bids a poignant farewell to its celebrated daughter, Sharda Sinha, whose final rites will be performed with full state honors today. The legendary folk singer passed away on Tuesday night, with AIIMS Delhi confirming septicemia as the cause of death. She was a Padma Bhushan awardee, widely revered for bringing the essence of Bihar's folk music to a national audience.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that her last rites would be held in Patna, according to the family's wishes. Known affectionately as the 'Bihar Kokila,' Sinha's powerful renditions of folk songs, especially during the Chhath Puja, made her a household name. Despite battling multiple myeloma since 2018, her death on the first day of Chhath Puja adds an emotional layer to her demise, a day deeply connected to her musical legacy.

As her son, Anshuman, expressed the family's grief, political figures and fans across the nation paid their respects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described her passing as an "irreparable loss" to the music world, lauding her contributions to Bhojpuri and Maithili genres. Tributes also came from BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Congress leaders, underscoring Sinha's pivotal role in the cultural tapestry of Bihar and beyond.

