Thaikkudam Bridge: Bridging Language Barriers With Music

Thaikkudam Bridge, a renowned Indian band, navigates linguistic challenges while performing in Bengaluru's Bandland festival. Despite past language issues during gigs, it remains a hit among fans. The band credits Tamil Nadu and Kerala's cultural encouragement for their musical evolution and plans to catch rock legend Extreme in concert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-11-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 12:07 IST
  Country:
  • India

Thaikkudam Bridge, a multilingual sensation in India, is set to enchant Bengaluru at the Bandland music festival on November 24. Known for navigating language diversity, the band faces challenges from linguistic pride in Karnataka. Fans, however, uphold music's universal appeal.

Guitarist Ashok Betty Nelson highlighted past instances of language-related controversies, recalling a G20 summit gig where the audience demanded more Kannada songs. 'We thought the crowd was just cheering in Kannada,' Nelson said, noting such issues are frequent in corporate settings but rare in ticketed events.

Anticipating their next live performance, the band expresses excitement for rock legend Extreme's debut in India at the same festival. The supportive musical ecosystem in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, encouraging originality, is cited as pivotal in Thaikkudam Bridge's growth, driving their evolution from cover band to original artists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

