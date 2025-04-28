Spain's Nuclear Reactors Ready for Grid Reconnection After Power Outage

Operators of Spain's nuclear reactors are preparing to reconnect to the power grid after recovering their external electricity supply. This update comes from the country's nuclear safety council, which announced the news on Monday.

Following a major power blackout that swept across the country, the reactors were confirmed to be in safe condition. Four reactors ceased operations automatically when the outage occurred, at which point emergency generators were activated to maintain safety.

Three additional reactors, which weren't operational at the time of the blackout, also had their emergency generators deployed to ensure they remained secure. However, the Trillo plant stands as an exception, remaining offline for refueling purposes.

