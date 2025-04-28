Left Menu

Spain's Nuclear Reactors Ready for Grid Reconnection After Power Outage

Following a nationwide power outage, operators of Spain's nuclear reactors are gearing up to reconnect them to the power grid. The nuclear safety council confirmed the reactors' safe condition, with emergency generators ensuring safety. Notably, the Trillo plant remains offline for refueling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 21:44 IST
Spain's Nuclear Reactors Ready for Grid Reconnection After Power Outage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Operators of Spain's nuclear reactors are preparing to reconnect to the power grid after recovering their external electricity supply. This update comes from the country's nuclear safety council, which announced the news on Monday.

Following a major power blackout that swept across the country, the reactors were confirmed to be in safe condition. Four reactors ceased operations automatically when the outage occurred, at which point emergency generators were activated to maintain safety.

Three additional reactors, which weren't operational at the time of the blackout, also had their emergency generators deployed to ensure they remained secure. However, the Trillo plant stands as an exception, remaining offline for refueling purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025