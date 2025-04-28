Harvard vs. Trump: A Legal Battle Over Federal Funds

In a legal confrontation set to unfold in July, Harvard University is challenging the Trump administration's efforts to withhold $2.2 billion in federal grants. A federal judge in Boston agreed to expedite the lawsuit, which echoes concerns that essential medical and scientific research could face severe setbacks due to funding freezes.

The case follows the administration's demands for Harvard to change its governance and admissions practices to ensure ideological balance, moves the university claims infringe on First Amendment rights. The lawsuit also addresses pressures to cut specific academic programs and steer hiring practices.

The dispute is part of a broader federal scrutiny into Harvard's policies, intensified by last year's campus protests concerning pro-Palestinian stances and issues around diversity and inclusion. While the Justice Department scrutinizes $9 billion in university grants, Harvard seeks resolution through the legal system, aiming for a swift judicial review.

(With inputs from agencies.)