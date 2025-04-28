Left Menu

BJP Nominates P Venkata Satyanarayana for Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha By-Election

P Venkata Satyanarayana, a seasoned BJP leader from Bhimavaram, has been nominated as the party's candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-election in Andhra Pradesh. With extensive experience within the party and its ideological wing RSS, Satyanarayana is expected to strengthen BJP's influence in the southern state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially named P Venkata Satyanarayana as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election in Andhra Pradesh. The decision was announced by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh in a press release on Monday, highlighting Satyanarayana's candidacy as a strategic choice for the party.

Satyanarayana, a 64-year-old veteran leader hailing from Bhimavaram in the West Godavari district, has long-standing affiliations with the RSS and a rich history of roles within the BJP. He previously served as the party's vice president for Andhra Pradesh and is currently the chairman of the state disciplinary committee, embodying a breadth of experience and commitment to BJP's vision.

His selection comes in the wake of former YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy's resignation from the Rajya Sabha, necessitating the by-election. Satyanarayana's election would bolster the BJP's representation in the state, increasing the party's strength in the Rajya Sabha to two members from Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

