BJP Nominates P Venkata Satyanarayana for Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha By-Election

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially named P Venkata Satyanarayana as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election in Andhra Pradesh. The decision was announced by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh in a press release on Monday, highlighting Satyanarayana's candidacy as a strategic choice for the party.

Satyanarayana, a 64-year-old veteran leader hailing from Bhimavaram in the West Godavari district, has long-standing affiliations with the RSS and a rich history of roles within the BJP. He previously served as the party's vice president for Andhra Pradesh and is currently the chairman of the state disciplinary committee, embodying a breadth of experience and commitment to BJP's vision.

His selection comes in the wake of former YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy's resignation from the Rajya Sabha, necessitating the by-election. Satyanarayana's election would bolster the BJP's representation in the state, increasing the party's strength in the Rajya Sabha to two members from Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)