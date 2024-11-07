SMC Global Steps into Cricket for Financial Empowerment
SMC Global has partnered with India's cricket tour of South Africa to promote financial awareness, targeting the young population. The initiative aims to leverage cricket's massive fan base to inspire financial literacy, coinciding with the launch of their new trading app, SMC ACE 2.0.
SMC Global will make its foray into the cricketing arena by partnering with India's upcoming Tour of South Africa, a four-match T20I series kicking off on November 8. The collaboration aims to harness cricket's vast reach to promote financial literacy among India's youth population.
Ajay Garg, Director and CEO of SMC Global Securities Ltd, expressed excitement about the partnership, highlighting the sport's ability to boost brand presence. "Cricket has a proven track record in establishing brands, and we are eager to reach millions of fans during the series," he stated. SMC Global has also launched its latest mobile trading app, SMC ACE 2.0, promising a seamless trading experience.
According to Vineet Goyal, Vice President of Branding & Corp Comm at SMC Global, cricket offers a unique platform to educate millions of fans on making sound financial decisions. The T20I series, featuring ICC men's T20I champions led by Surya Kumar Yadav, will be broadcast on Jio Cinema and Viacom 18 Network.
