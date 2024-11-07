CavinKare's New Hair Color Revolution

CavinKare Pvt Ltd, a major player in fast-moving consumer goods, has made its entry into the creme hair colour sector with the launch of Indica Natural and Nourish. The Chennai-based company announced on Thursday that it has partnered with renowned actress Trisha Krishnan to serve as the brand ambassador for this new venture.

To support the product launch, CavinKare has initiated a television campaign. Rajat Nanda, CavinKare's Business Head of Personal Care, described the Indica brand as a leader in innovation aimed at transforming consumer experiences by offering products like Natural and Nourish Creme Hair Color.

The new hair color is available in Natural Black, Dark Brown, and Burgundy, and is priced starting at Rs 15. This initiative aims to make beauty more accessible and empower users to embrace their unique appearance with confidence, according to Trisha Krishnan.

(With inputs from agencies.)