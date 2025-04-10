Legal Battle Intensifies: TMC’s Mahua Moitra Challenges Waqf Act 2025

TMC MP Mahua Moitra has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, citing severe procedural mishaps and constitutional violations.

The contentious amendment has not only captured the attention of political stalwarts like AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi but has also united several political and civil rights figures. Moitra filed her plea on April 9, alleging that the contentious amendment infringes on fundamental rights protected under the Constitution, such as equality, non-discrimination, and freedom of speech.

The hearing, scheduled for April 16, will address ten petitions objecting to the amendment, claiming procedural lapses, such as the dismissal of dissenting opinions within the Joint Parliamentary Committee's report, undermined parliamentary integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)