Turkey and Israel Explore New Deconfliction Mechanism

Turkey and Israel initiated their first technical meeting in Azerbaijan to discuss establishing a deconfliction mechanism to avert unintentional incidents in Syria. This meeting marks the commencement of efforts to create a communication channel to prevent clashes or misunderstandings in regional operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant diplomatic development, Turkey and Israel conducted their inaugural technical meeting in Azerbaijan on Wednesday. The agenda was to discuss the establishment of a deconfliction mechanism aimed at preventing unwanted incidents in Syria, according to sources from the Turkish ministry.

The discussions are a proactive effort to set up a communication channel that would help avert potential clashes or misunderstandings in the region, where both nations have strategic interests.

'Efforts will continue to establish this mechanism,' a Turkish ministry source commented, although detailed information on the scope or timeline of these talks remains undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

