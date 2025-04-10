Turkey and Israel Explore New Deconfliction Mechanism
Turkey and Israel initiated their first technical meeting in Azerbaijan to discuss establishing a deconfliction mechanism to avert unintentional incidents in Syria. This meeting marks the commencement of efforts to create a communication channel to prevent clashes or misunderstandings in regional operations.
In a significant diplomatic development, Turkey and Israel conducted their inaugural technical meeting in Azerbaijan on Wednesday. The agenda was to discuss the establishment of a deconfliction mechanism aimed at preventing unwanted incidents in Syria, according to sources from the Turkish ministry.
The discussions are a proactive effort to set up a communication channel that would help avert potential clashes or misunderstandings in the region, where both nations have strategic interests.
'Efforts will continue to establish this mechanism,' a Turkish ministry source commented, although detailed information on the scope or timeline of these talks remains undisclosed.
