Transforming Prayagraj: Sanitation and Hospitality Boost for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Prayagraj is ramping up preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, focusing on sanitation and accommodation. Officials aim to install 150,000 new toilets and promote a paying guest program, turning local homes into income sources. These efforts aim to accommodate millions of pilgrims expected during the festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 07-11-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 19:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Prayagraj are intensifying efforts to prepare for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, focusing primarily on sanitation and accommodations anticipating millions of pilgrims.

The government plans to install 150,000 toilets by December 15 and is encouraging locals to offer paying guest accommodations to visitors. These initiatives aim to enhance the festival experience with improved facilities.

Akanksha Rana, the Kumbh Mela Special Officer, highlighted sanitation as a chief concern with the integration of high-tech cleaning systems. Meanwhile, the Tourism Department is promoting a program for homeowners to provide budget-friendly lodging for pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

