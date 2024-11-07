Transforming Prayagraj: Sanitation and Hospitality Boost for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Authorities in Prayagraj are intensifying efforts to prepare for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, focusing primarily on sanitation and accommodations anticipating millions of pilgrims.

The government plans to install 150,000 toilets by December 15 and is encouraging locals to offer paying guest accommodations to visitors. These initiatives aim to enhance the festival experience with improved facilities.

Akanksha Rana, the Kumbh Mela Special Officer, highlighted sanitation as a chief concern with the integration of high-tech cleaning systems. Meanwhile, the Tourism Department is promoting a program for homeowners to provide budget-friendly lodging for pilgrims.

