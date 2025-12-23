Train Ticket Chaos: Young Wrestlers Forced to Sit Near Toilets

Eighteen young wrestlers from Odisha faced an unpleasant return journey from a national competition, forced to sit near train toilets due to unconfirmed tickets. This incident has prompted the School and Mass Education Department to demand an explanation from the education sector's director.

The wrestlers, along with four teachers, traveled to Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, to participate in the 69th National School Games. While their outward journey was planned in air-conditioned coaches, a lack of confirmed return tickets resulted in students sitting near toilets, drawing widespread attention on social media following a viral video.

The education department, despite its efforts, could not secure confirmed return tickets even after engaging with the championship's organizing committee. As an immediate response, a coordination meeting with railway officials is being organized to address such issues in the future.

