Chhath Puja in Haryana: A Festival of Sun Worship and Spiritual Connection
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini participated in Chhath Puja at Brahmasarovar, Kurukshetra, emphasizing its spiritual significance and cultural heritage. He highlighted its connection to Mahabharata's Suryaputra Karna and the festival's role in promoting harmony and environmental consciousness. The event saw significant participation, with new infrastructure supporting devotees.
Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended the state-level Chhath Puja at Brahmasarovar in Kurukshetra, offering prayers to the setting sun. He extended warm wishes for a joyous celebration of the festival.
Saini spoke of the pride in witnessing Chhath's grandeur at a site revered nationwide, noting the festival's deep ties to energy and life, symbolized by the Sun God.
Emphasizing cultural heritage, he remarked on the festival's historical roots linked to Mahabharata and Suryaputra Karna. Infrastructure developments in Karnal, including new ghats, highlight the festival's growing importance.
