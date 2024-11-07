Left Menu

Chhath Puja in Haryana: A Festival of Sun Worship and Spiritual Connection

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini participated in Chhath Puja at Brahmasarovar, Kurukshetra, emphasizing its spiritual significance and cultural heritage. He highlighted its connection to Mahabharata's Suryaputra Karna and the festival's role in promoting harmony and environmental consciousness. The event saw significant participation, with new infrastructure supporting devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-11-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 22:56 IST
Chhath Puja in Haryana: A Festival of Sun Worship and Spiritual Connection
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended the state-level Chhath Puja at Brahmasarovar in Kurukshetra, offering prayers to the setting sun. He extended warm wishes for a joyous celebration of the festival.

Saini spoke of the pride in witnessing Chhath's grandeur at a site revered nationwide, noting the festival's deep ties to energy and life, symbolized by the Sun God.

Emphasizing cultural heritage, he remarked on the festival's historical roots linked to Mahabharata and Suryaputra Karna. Infrastructure developments in Karnal, including new ghats, highlight the festival's growing importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024