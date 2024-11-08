New Horizons: A Fresh 'Star Wars' Trilogy in Development

In a thrilling development for 'Star Wars' enthusiasts, a new film trilogy is being crafted by 'X-Men' producer Simon Kinberg for Walt Disney Co. The project, as revealed by an insider, aims to unfold a fresh narrative, distancing itself from the iconic Skywalker saga.

Simon Kinberg, who also co-created the animated series 'Star Wars Rebels,' is set to take on the dual role of writer and producer for the upcoming trilogy. He will work closely with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, as Disney seeks to reignite its theatrical ventures in the galaxy far, far away.

Despite lacking plot and timeline specifics, this trilogy marks a significant step in expanding the 'Star Wars' universe, which has been a monumental success since George Lucas introduced the series. The franchise has amassed over $5 billion in global ticket sales, and Disney intends to keep the momentum with upcoming releases, including 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' set for May 2026.

