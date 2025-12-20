Reservation Scrutiny: CM Yogi Adityanath's Stern Stand on Lekhpal Recruitment

In a decisive move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, voiced his firm stance against errors in the reservation process, particularly in the Revenue Lekhpal recruitment.

The Revenue Council is now revisiting category-wise vacancy data to prepare a corrected requisition for the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, as directed by Adityanath.

Categorical attention to both vertical and horizontal reservations was stressed, with a warning of consequences for any discrepancies encountered in the process.