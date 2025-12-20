Left Menu

Reservation Scrutiny: CM Yogi Adityanath's Stern Stand on Lekhpal Recruitment

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh issued a strong warning to ensure strict adherence to reservation norms in the Lekhpal recruitment process. Discrepancies were found, prompting a data review and a promise of transparent recruitment. Clear action against reservation-related errors is promised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-12-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 00:46 IST
Reservation Scrutiny: CM Yogi Adityanath's Stern Stand on Lekhpal Recruitment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, voiced his firm stance against errors in the reservation process, particularly in the Revenue Lekhpal recruitment.

The Revenue Council is now revisiting category-wise vacancy data to prepare a corrected requisition for the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, as directed by Adityanath.

Categorical attention to both vertical and horizontal reservations was stressed, with a warning of consequences for any discrepancies encountered in the process.

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025