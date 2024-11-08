Books Surge in Sales Amid Trump's Re-election
Following President-elect Donald Trump's recent re-election success, dystopian literature like Margaret Atwood's 'The Handmaid's Tale' and George Orwell's '1984' experienced a surge in sales. Pro-Trump literature, including Melania Trump's memoir and JD Vance's 'Hillbilly Elegy', also gained prominence on Amazon and Barnes & Noble charts.
Amid the political whirlwind of Donald Trump's return to the White House, classic dystopian novels are experiencing a resurgence. Margaret Atwood's 'The Handmaid's Tale', a narrative centered on the systemic suppression of women, has climbed Amazon's best-seller list.
The renewed interest echoes trends during Trump's initial term, a period marked by high sales for other dark literary masterpieces such as George Orwell's '1984' and Ray Bradbury's 'Fahrenheit 451'. Similarly, Timothy Snyder's 'On Tyranny', a best-seller from the earlier Trump era, has secured its spot in the top 10.
Meanwhile, books celebrating pro-Trump ideologies are equally successful. Former first lady Melania Trump's memoir 'Melania' and Vice President-elect JD Vance's 'Hillbilly Elegy' lead in sales. Barnes & Noble reports a boost in both fiction and non-fiction titles addressing themes of fascism, feminism, and political discourse, driven by the election results.
