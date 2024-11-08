Left Menu

Star Wars Saga Expands and Entertainment Industry Sees Shifts

A new Star Wars film trilogy is being developed by Simon Kinberg at Disney. Pop star Liam Payne’s body is repatriated from Buenos Aires amidst police investigations. Warner Bros Discovery anticipates further industry mergers under Trump's leadership. Three people face charges in Liam Payne’s tragic death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 10:28 IST
A new 'Star Wars' film trilogy, penned by 'X-Men' producer Simon Kinberg, is in early development stages at Disney. Kinberg, known for his work on 'Star Wars Rebels,' will also produce the series alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Lucasfilm's President.

Pop star Liam Payne's body has been exhumed from the British cemetery in Buenos Aires en route to the airport, hinting at his repatriation, a cemetery source revealed. The former One Direction member passed away last month, with investigations into his sudden death ongoing.

The entertainment industry might see more mergers under President Trump's administration, according to Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav. He suggested that a Trump presidency could foster a conducive environment for industry consolidation, which could positively impact the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

