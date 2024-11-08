Star Wars Saga Expands and Entertainment Industry Sees Shifts

A new 'Star Wars' film trilogy, penned by 'X-Men' producer Simon Kinberg, is in early development stages at Disney. Kinberg, known for his work on 'Star Wars Rebels,' will also produce the series alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Lucasfilm's President.

Pop star Liam Payne's body has been exhumed from the British cemetery in Buenos Aires en route to the airport, hinting at his repatriation, a cemetery source revealed. The former One Direction member passed away last month, with investigations into his sudden death ongoing.

The entertainment industry might see more mergers under President Trump's administration, according to Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav. He suggested that a Trump presidency could foster a conducive environment for industry consolidation, which could positively impact the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)