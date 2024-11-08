Left Menu

Sidharth Malhotra to Lead in Mythological Thriller 'Vvan'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra will star in 'Vvan - Force of the Forrest,' a mythological thriller directed by Deepak Mishra. The film, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Arunabh Kumar, is set for a 2025 release during Chhath Puja. It's the first project from their new creative partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 11:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is set to take the lead in the upcoming folk mythological thriller 'Vvan - Force of the Forrest,' directed by Deepak Mishra, known for his work on the popular web series 'Panchayat.'

This film marks the creative collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Arunabh Kumar's The Viral Fever (TVF), making it their first project together since announcing their partnership in 2023.

Scheduled for a release during Chhath Puja in 2025, Malhotra expressed his excitement on social media, emphasizing the powerhouse team behind the film, which promises to captivate audiences on the big screen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

