Dhanush Set to Delight Fans with 'Idli Kadai' Release

Famed Tamil actor and filmmaker Dhanush has thrilled cinema lovers with the announcement of his upcoming film 'Idli Kadai', set to hit theaters worldwide on April 10, 2025.

This release is his fourth project as a director, following the success of 'Pa Paandi' and 'Raayan'. Dhanush shared the film's release date with fans on social media, expressing his excitement about the cinematic journey.

The film is a collaborative production between Aakash Baskaran of Dawn Pictures and Dhanush's own Wunderbar Films, with a score composed by G V Prakash Kumar. In parallel, Dhanush is acting in 'Kubera' and a biographical film on music legend Ilaiyaraaja.

