Dhanush Set to Delight Fans with 'Idli Kadai' Release

Tamil Superstar Dhanush has announced that his film 'Idli Kadai' will be released globally on April 10, 2025. This film marks his fourth directorial venture and features music by G V Prakash Kumar. Dhanush will also star in upcoming films 'Kubera' and a biopic on composer Ilaiyaraaja.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 12:16 IST
  India

Famed Tamil actor and filmmaker Dhanush has thrilled cinema lovers with the announcement of his upcoming film 'Idli Kadai', set to hit theaters worldwide on April 10, 2025.

This release is his fourth project as a director, following the success of 'Pa Paandi' and 'Raayan'. Dhanush shared the film's release date with fans on social media, expressing his excitement about the cinematic journey.

The film is a collaborative production between Aakash Baskaran of Dawn Pictures and Dhanush's own Wunderbar Films, with a score composed by G V Prakash Kumar. In parallel, Dhanush is acting in 'Kubera' and a biographical film on music legend Ilaiyaraaja.

(With inputs from agencies.)

