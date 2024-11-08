Left Menu

Onir's 'We Are Faheem & Karun' to Debut at Dharamshala Film Festival

Director Onir's film 'We Are Faheem & Karun' will premiere at the Dharamshala International Film Festival, capturing love and geopolitical tensions through characters Faheem and Karun. Backed by filmmaker Deepa Mehta, the film reflects Onir's Himalayan roots and brings a powerful narrative to the festival stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:06 IST
Poster of 'We Are Faheem & Karun' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Director Onir is eagerly preparing for the premiere of his latest film, 'We Are Faheem & Karun', at the Dharamshala International Film Festival. The event, held from November 7 to 10, 2024, marks the 13th edition of the prestigious gathering.

Onir revealed his excitement in a press statement, noting the poetic significance of his film debuting at a location deeply connected to his own Himalayan roots. Born in Bhutan and having filmed in the serene town of Gurez, Kashmir, Onir sees this festival as a fitting launchpad for a story close to his heart.

The film features Tawseef Mir as Faheem, a Kashmiri college student, and Akash Menon as Karun, a security guard from Kerala, who navigate love and friendship amidst geopolitical challenges. With renowned filmmaker Deepa Mehta backing the project, 'We Are Faheem & Karun' promises a poignant narrative of star-crossed lovers and the humanization of the 'other.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

