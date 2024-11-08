Onir's 'We Are Faheem & Karun' to Debut at Dharamshala Film Festival

Director Onir is eagerly preparing for the premiere of his latest film, 'We Are Faheem & Karun', at the Dharamshala International Film Festival. The event, held from November 7 to 10, 2024, marks the 13th edition of the prestigious gathering.

Onir revealed his excitement in a press statement, noting the poetic significance of his film debuting at a location deeply connected to his own Himalayan roots. Born in Bhutan and having filmed in the serene town of Gurez, Kashmir, Onir sees this festival as a fitting launchpad for a story close to his heart.

The film features Tawseef Mir as Faheem, a Kashmiri college student, and Akash Menon as Karun, a security guard from Kerala, who navigate love and friendship amidst geopolitical challenges. With renowned filmmaker Deepa Mehta backing the project, 'We Are Faheem & Karun' promises a poignant narrative of star-crossed lovers and the humanization of the 'other.'

(With inputs from agencies.)