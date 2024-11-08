Holly Riva: A Melodic Bridge Between Cultures

Australian singing sensation Holly Riva is gearing up to captivate Kolkata audiences on Saturday with her performance at Nazrul Mancha. Celebrating The Hope Foundation's milestone of 25 years, Riva aims to honor the organization's commitment to supporting underprivileged children.

Renowned for her unique dark pop style, Holly draws musical inspiration from icons like Billie Eilish and Dove Cameron, making significant waves in the music industry. Her accolades include the USA John Lennon Songwriting Competition win and a nomination for the Hollywood Independent Music Awards as the youngest nominee.

Riva's compositions have resonated globally, featuring on well-known TV shows like 'Home and Away' and 'The Bachelor,' reaching audiences on major networks such as FOX TV and France 2. Recently embarking on her India and UK tour, Holly aims to launch her latest single on BBC TV, with a performance scheduled in Kolkata on November 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)