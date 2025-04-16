In the Heart of War: Nadiia’s Story of Survival, Recovery, and Resilience in Zaporizhzhia

On the cold night of January 23rd, 70-year-old Nadiia was resting peacefully in the modest apartment she shared with her multigenerational family in Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine. The city, a frequent target of Russian military aggression since the onset of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, had become a place where peace was elusive, but that night would mark a turning point for Nadiia and her loved ones.

In an instant, the stillness was shattered.

A powerful Russian aerial assault tore through Zaporizhzhia, one of the largest cities near the frontlines. The explosion rocked Nadiia’s building, and chaos erupted as debris and fire swept through the neighborhood. Over 50 civilians were killed or injured in the attack, which left homes in ruins and lives forever changed.

“I was in bed when I heard the blast. It was like the sky was falling,” Nadiia recounted. “Then I saw a ball of fire flying into the room, and the glass windows just shattered. It rained down on me like knives.”

Shards of glass struck her as she lay helpless. Down the hall, her daughter was injured too, her leg wounded by flying debris. In the confusion, with the power cut and smoke rising, the family scrambled to evacuate. First responders arrived quickly, treating the injured and transporting them to hospitals. In the frenzy, Nadiia’s husband lost track of the ambulance she was in. Hours of uncertainty followed—but eventually, the family reunited, shaken but alive.

Emergency Help Amid the Ruins

The missile strike left the apartment scarred. Windows were blown out, doors hung loose, and the biting Ukrainian winter crept in through every gap. But thanks to the emergency response from UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and its local partners, help arrived swiftly.

Within days, the family received an emergency shelter kit, part of a rapid relief effort that has become a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians since the war escalated. The kit included tarpaulins, wooden boards, plastic sheeting, nails, insulation foam, and blankets—everything needed to quickly patch up broken windows, secure doors, and block out the cold.

Nadiia now sits at the edge of the same bed she nearly died in, next to the boarded-up window that once exploded inward. Holding her mobile phone, she scrolls through a photo of the aftermath—shards of glass littered across the floor, scorched walls, and a mangled room barely recognizable as a home.

“It was exactly what we needed at that time,” she said. “And the most important thing was the smile I saw—after everything, someone came to help, and it meant we were not alone.”

The Hidden Wounds of War

While the physical damage to the apartment was rapidly addressed, the psychological impact remains profound. UNHCR’s local partner, Proliska, provided Nadiia with immediate psychosocial first aid. But the trauma runs deep. Even months later, the sound of air raid sirens sends her into a panic, heart racing, mind flashing back to that fiery night.

Zaporizhzhia, like many Ukrainian cities, endures frequent missile alerts—sometimes dozens each day. For civilians like Nadiia, every siren revives the fear that another attack may strike their home.

“The mental scars don’t heal as fast as the walls,” she said quietly. “You live on edge, never knowing when it will happen again.”

A Lifeline Sustained by Donors

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 425,000 people across Ukraine have received emergency shelter materials from UNHCR and its NGO partners. These efforts have kept families like Nadiia’s safe and warm during some of the harshest winters in recent memory. Additionally, over 273,000 war-affected people have received psychosocial support—a vital service in a country gripped by violence and uncertainty.

Karolina Lindholm Billing, UNHCR’s Representative in Ukraine, highlighted the crucial role of international donors in making these rapid responses possible.

“In Ukraine, where aerial attacks have intensified and the situation remains highly volatile, flexibility in funding is what enables us to respond quickly and efficiently,” she explained. “This kind of support allows us to reach those in need before another tragedy strikes.”

Top contributors of flexible funding include Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, South Korea, Australia, Ireland, Germany, and Belgium. Their early-year donations are particularly vital, ensuring UNHCR can maintain readiness while awaiting annual pledges from broader donor pools.

Holding On to Hope

As the war grinds on with no clear end in sight, stories like Nadiia’s echo across Ukraine—stories of survival against the odds, of families holding together through terror, and of communities rebuilt with the help of humanitarian aid and global solidarity.

“Even though everything changed that night, we’re still here,” Nadiia said. “And as long as we’re alive, we keep going.”

From her patched-up window, she watches the street where children still play and neighbors rebuild brick by brick. The war may rage outside, but inside her apartment, the will to endure remains unbroken.

To learn more about UNHCR’s work in Ukraine and how you can help, visit [unhcr.org]