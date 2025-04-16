Some media houses, paid by BJP, are circulating videos of violence that happened in other states to malign Bengal: Mamata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-04-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 12:23 IST
- Country:
- India
