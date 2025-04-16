Left Menu

Supreme Court Steps in to Halt Tree Felling at University of Hyderabad

The Supreme Court intervened to address environmental damage caused by extensive tree felling on land near the University of Hyderabad. It questioned the Telangana government's urgency in the matter and emphasized protecting wildlife. Future tree felling activities have been stayed until further directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 12:23 IST
Supreme Court Steps in to Halt Tree Felling at University of Hyderabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has voiced significant concern over environmental harm resulting from the cutting down of many trees near the University of Hyderabad. The court declared it would take extraordinary measures to preserve the environment and its biodiversity.

A bench composed of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih has scrutinized the Telangana government's rush to clear the forested area. The bench has insisted that the state develop a restoration plan for the deforested 100 acres.

Justice Gavai revealed that the court was alarmed by footage showing animals seeking refuge due to the habitat disturbance. The next hearing is scheduled for May 15, and meanwhile, no trees are to be cut down, as court orders halt any further clearing activities pending clarification of the urgency from the Telangana government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025