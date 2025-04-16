Supreme Court Steps in to Halt Tree Felling at University of Hyderabad

The Supreme Court has voiced significant concern over environmental harm resulting from the cutting down of many trees near the University of Hyderabad. The court declared it would take extraordinary measures to preserve the environment and its biodiversity.

A bench composed of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih has scrutinized the Telangana government's rush to clear the forested area. The bench has insisted that the state develop a restoration plan for the deforested 100 acres.

Justice Gavai revealed that the court was alarmed by footage showing animals seeking refuge due to the habitat disturbance. The next hearing is scheduled for May 15, and meanwhile, no trees are to be cut down, as court orders halt any further clearing activities pending clarification of the urgency from the Telangana government.

(With inputs from agencies.)