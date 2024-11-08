Tragedy Strikes Chhath Puja Festivities as Five Go Missing

In a tragic incident during Chhath Puja festivities in Bihar, five individuals disappeared after slipping into water bodies, according to police reports. The incident has prompted extensive search operations led by local authorities and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

The morning saw three children go missing in two separate locations within Patna district's Maner area. Officials fear they may have drowned, sparking frantic rescue efforts in the region.

Similarly, in Saran district, a boat capsized in a pond in Taraiya area, leading to two youths vanishing. While eight other individuals on the boat were successfully rescued, the search continues as devotees across the state offered prayers to the rising sun on the concluding day of Chhath Puja.

