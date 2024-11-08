Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Chhath Puja Festivities as Five Go Missing

During Chhath Puja festivities in Bihar, five individuals went missing after slipping into water bodies. Among them were three children from Patna's Maner area and two youths from Saran district. Rescue operations by district administration and SDRF personnel are ongoing, while devotees completed prayers to the rising sun.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:19 IST
In a tragic incident during Chhath Puja festivities in Bihar, five individuals disappeared after slipping into water bodies, according to police reports. The incident has prompted extensive search operations led by local authorities and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

The morning saw three children go missing in two separate locations within Patna district's Maner area. Officials fear they may have drowned, sparking frantic rescue efforts in the region.

Similarly, in Saran district, a boat capsized in a pond in Taraiya area, leading to two youths vanishing. While eight other individuals on the boat were successfully rescued, the search continues as devotees across the state offered prayers to the rising sun on the concluding day of Chhath Puja.

(With inputs from agencies.)

