Nolan's Next Blockbuster: Zendaya & Hathaway Join Stellar Cast

Hollywood icons Zendaya and Anne Hathaway are joining Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, alongside Tom Holland and Matt Damon. Plot details remain secret, but it's known that the movie is directed and scripted by Nolan. Set for release in July 2026, the film is a Universal Pictures distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-11-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 12:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Hollywood sensations Zendaya and Anne Hathaway are the latest stars to join the cast of Christopher Nolan's much-anticipated film. The project follows Nolan's acclaimed Oppenheimer, for which he secured his first Best Director Oscar.

While plot details remain undisclosed, sources suggest the film's setting isn't contemporary, though whether it unfolds in the past or future is still unclear. Zendaya will appear alongside Tom Holland and Matt Damon, both of whom are familiar faces in Nolan's filmography.

The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar alum Hathaway is reuniting with Nolan. Slated for a July 2026 release by Universal Pictures, the film promises to add to Nolan's legacy of influential cinema. Scripted and directed by Nolan, he's also producing with longtime collaborator Emma Thomas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

