Left Menu

Delay in Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction: Completion Pushed to September 2025

The Ram temple in Ayodhya will now likely be completed by September 2025 due to a shortage of workers and the need to replace certain stones. The delay was announced by Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the construction committee. However, other components like statues are progressing as scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 09-11-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 13:37 IST
Delay in Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction: Completion Pushed to September 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ram temple construction in Ayodhya faces an unexpected delay, extending the project's completion to September 2025. Nripendra Mishra, the chairman of the construction committee, announced the setback due to a shortage of approximately 200 workers and the necessity to replace specific stones on the temple's first floor.

Despite 8.5 lakh cubic feet of 'Bansi Paharpur' stones being prepared for the temple boundary, progress has slowed due to the reduced workforce. Mishra also revealed that some stones appeared 'weak and thin' and will be replaced with durable 'Makrana' stones. The committee's recent meeting evaluated the status of other structures like the auditorium and circumambulation path, which remain under construction.

Meanwhile, statues for the temple, including those for Lord Ram's court, are in production in Jaipur and expected to arrive by December. The planning process includes discussions on improving visitor flow, focusing on a smoother exit after visiting the Janmabhoomi path, as Mishra emphasized considerations to enhance accessibility for all visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024