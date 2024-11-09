Delay in Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction: Completion Pushed to September 2025

The Ram temple construction in Ayodhya faces an unexpected delay, extending the project's completion to September 2025. Nripendra Mishra, the chairman of the construction committee, announced the setback due to a shortage of approximately 200 workers and the necessity to replace specific stones on the temple's first floor.

Despite 8.5 lakh cubic feet of 'Bansi Paharpur' stones being prepared for the temple boundary, progress has slowed due to the reduced workforce. Mishra also revealed that some stones appeared 'weak and thin' and will be replaced with durable 'Makrana' stones. The committee's recent meeting evaluated the status of other structures like the auditorium and circumambulation path, which remain under construction.

Meanwhile, statues for the temple, including those for Lord Ram's court, are in production in Jaipur and expected to arrive by December. The planning process includes discussions on improving visitor flow, focusing on a smoother exit after visiting the Janmabhoomi path, as Mishra emphasized considerations to enhance accessibility for all visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)