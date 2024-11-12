Cox & Kings Revived by Wilson & Hughes

In a significant move for the travel industry, Wilson & Hughes, a Singapore-based private equity and venture capital firm, announced the revival of the iconic travel brand Cox & Kings on Tuesday. Acquired earlier this year through insolvency proceedings, the brand aims to focus on leisure, business, specialized travels, and travel technology.

Wilson & Hughes secured ownership of Cox & Kings and its associated assets in a 2024 purchase via the National Company Law Tribunal process. This acquisition is distinct from the previous entity, Cox & Kings Ltd, which remains under liquidation, with Wilson & Hughes emphasizing no involvement with former obligations or management.

Ensuring a fresh start, the firm's Director, Karan Agarwal, highlighted the synthesis of tradition with advanced technology to create a personalized travel experience. With ambitions to restore the legacy brand's reputation in the global market, Wilson & Hughes sees its experience across diverse sectors as crucial in redefining customer-centric travel for the modern era.

(With inputs from agencies.)