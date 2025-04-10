NZ and Colorado Strengthen Ties with Focus on Innovation and Technology

New Zealand and the State of Colorado have officially deepened their relationship through an agreement aimed at fostering collaboration in advanced sectors like aerospace, quantum technology, geothermal energy, and more. This collaboration is set to expand beyond just business relations, touching on research, development, and innovation ecosystems that promise to stimulate economic growth for both regions.

The Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) was signed by New Zealand’s Space Minister Judith Collins and Colorado State Governor Jared Polis at the prestigious 40th Space Symposium held in Colorado Springs. This agreement formalizes a partnership first discussed a year ago, underscoring the shared vision of both parties to enhance cooperation in cutting-edge technologies and entrepreneurship.

At the core of the MOC is a commitment to work together in several key industries:

Aerospace Technologies and Applications – With both regions being leaders in space and aeronautical technologies, the collaboration will promote joint research and development, foster innovation, and encourage industry-wide exchanges that push the boundaries of space exploration. Geothermal Technologies – Leveraging New Zealand’s experience in geothermal energy, the agreement will support projects focused on conventional and enhanced geothermal systems. This includes direct-use geothermal applications that aim to reduce energy consumption and promote sustainable energy solutions. Quantum Technologies – Quantum computing and other related technologies are on the rise globally. Both New Zealand and Colorado plan to intensify their focus on quantum research, positioning themselves as leaders in this emerging field. Entrepreneurship and Startups – The MOC emphasizes the importance of fostering entrepreneurship, with a particular focus on creating a supportive environment for startups and venture capital. The cooperation will encourage the exchange of ideas, resources, and investments, helping startups thrive in both regions.

As the MOC further establishes these sectors, it also builds upon a long history of strong connections between the two regions. For years, people-to-people links between New Zealand and Colorado have flourished through tourism, with ski resorts like Queenstown and Aspen enjoying a sister-city relationship since 1992. This historical connection laid the groundwork for the evolving collaboration in science and technology.

Additionally, in September 2024, Auckland and Denver became City2City partners to enhance the startup ecosystems in both cities. This partnership aims to create an environment of innovation and foster growth for startups, venture capital, and technological development.

Two-way trade between New Zealand and Colorado has been growing steadily, reaching US$61 million (NZ$106 million). The MOC is expected to stimulate further investment and commercial opportunities, strengthening ties between the two regions.

Minister Collins emphasized that this agreement is a milestone in New Zealand's ongoing efforts to deepen commercial relationships and expand international collaborations. She also noted that the agreement would open up opportunities for investors looking to invest in either region’s technology sectors.

“Increasing collaboration will be a win-win for those looking to invest in New Zealand companies or start-ups, and the same applies for those looking to invest in opportunities in Colorado,” said Minister Collins.

With a strong foundation already laid, the New Zealand-Colorado partnership is now positioned to make significant strides in advancing global industries in space, energy, and technology. As both regions continue to innovate and drive forward, the possibilities for enhanced cooperation, economic growth, and technological development are boundless.