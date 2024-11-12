Brewing Prosperity: Liubao Tea's Modern-Day Revival
Liubao tea from Wuzhou, China, known for its unique aroma, is experiencing a renaissance via the Belt and Road Initiative. The local industry is thriving with new standards and economic contributions, maintaining cultural and economic links with Southeast Asia through expanded trade routes.
- Country:
- China
A century ago, Liubao tea journeyed from remote Chinese mountains, establishing trade routes known as the 'Tea Boat Ancient Road.' Originating from Wuzhou, China's Liubao Town, this tea is renowned for its aged, rich flavor.
Today, the Liubao tea industry is thriving as it rides the momentum of China's Belt and Road Initiative. The tea is traveling along the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, reaching wider audiences across the globe with its distinct betel nut aroma.
Wuzhou's tea industry is booming, covering vast plantations and involving thousands of farmers. With over 20 billion yuan in output value, the sector's standardized regulations ensure product quality, promising economic growth and sustained cultural exchanges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
