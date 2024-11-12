Left Menu

Brewing Prosperity: Liubao Tea's Modern-Day Revival

Liubao tea from Wuzhou, China, known for its unique aroma, is experiencing a renaissance via the Belt and Road Initiative. The local industry is thriving with new standards and economic contributions, maintaining cultural and economic links with Southeast Asia through expanded trade routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wuzhou | Updated: 12-11-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:23 IST
Brewing Prosperity: Liubao Tea's Modern-Day Revival
  • Country:
  • China

A century ago, Liubao tea journeyed from remote Chinese mountains, establishing trade routes known as the 'Tea Boat Ancient Road.' Originating from Wuzhou, China's Liubao Town, this tea is renowned for its aged, rich flavor.

Today, the Liubao tea industry is thriving as it rides the momentum of China's Belt and Road Initiative. The tea is traveling along the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, reaching wider audiences across the globe with its distinct betel nut aroma.

Wuzhou's tea industry is booming, covering vast plantations and involving thousands of farmers. With over 20 billion yuan in output value, the sector's standardized regulations ensure product quality, promising economic growth and sustained cultural exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024