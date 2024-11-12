Left Menu

Remembering the Theatrical Legend: Manoj Mitra's Legacy in Bengali Cinema

Renowned Bengali theatre figure Manoj Mitra, acclaimed for his blend of farce and fantasy to address socio-political themes, has passed away at 86. His remarkable contributions to theatre and cinema, notably in works by directors such as Satyajit Ray, leave an enduring cultural impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-11-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:51 IST
Remembering the Theatrical Legend: Manoj Mitra's Legacy in Bengali Cinema
  • Country:
  • India

Bengali theatre icon Manoj Mitra, whose plays masterfully combined farce and fantasy to shed light on social and political dynamics, has died at age 86 due to age-related health complications. Mitra breathed his last at a local hospital on Tuesday morning, as confirmed by his family.

Mitra, whose illustrious career includes roles in celebrated works by Satyajit Ray and Tapan Sinha, had been battling various illnesses since his hospitalization on November 3. Despite previous health struggles in September, Mitra's condition significantly worsened in recent weeks, culminating in his passing.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed profound sorrow at the news, highlighting Mitra's invaluable contributions to the arts. Known for his signature roles in films and plays, his loss resonates deeply within the Bengali theatre and film communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024