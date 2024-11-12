Remembering the Theatrical Legend: Manoj Mitra's Legacy in Bengali Cinema

Bengali theatre icon Manoj Mitra, whose plays masterfully combined farce and fantasy to shed light on social and political dynamics, has died at age 86 due to age-related health complications. Mitra breathed his last at a local hospital on Tuesday morning, as confirmed by his family.

Mitra, whose illustrious career includes roles in celebrated works by Satyajit Ray and Tapan Sinha, had been battling various illnesses since his hospitalization on November 3. Despite previous health struggles in September, Mitra's condition significantly worsened in recent weeks, culminating in his passing.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed profound sorrow at the news, highlighting Mitra's invaluable contributions to the arts. Known for his signature roles in films and plays, his loss resonates deeply within the Bengali theatre and film communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)