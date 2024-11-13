Left Menu

Andy Murray's Theatrical Farewell: A Tour Through Tennis Triumphs

Retired tennis star Andy Murray will embark on a four-show theater tour in Scotland and England in June 2025, discussing his illustrious career. Murray will share stories alongside BBC broadcaster Andrew Cotter, highlighting his Grand Slam victories and Olympic achievements. Tickets are available starting Thursday.

London | Updated: 13-11-2024 09:00 IST
Andy Murray
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Retired tennis ace Andy Murray is set to take to the stage for a four-show theater tour across Scotland and England in June 2025, as announced by his management on Tuesday.

Murray, famed for his Grand Slam victories at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, along with two Olympic golds, concluded his pro career with a match at the Paris Olympics. The former world number one will reflect on his journey in the sport with BBC sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter, starting with a show in Glasgow.

This unique theater tour will see shows in Edinburgh and twice in London, ending on June 29, a day before Wimbledon commences. It's a fresh venture for the 37-year-old, who described it as a gratifying challenge in his post-retirement pursuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

