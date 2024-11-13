Pulse Candy's Sweet Success: Creative Marketing at its Best

Pulse Candy, a dominant force in India's hard-boiled candy market, has made significant strides with creative marketing strategies in the fiscal year 2023-24. Their campaigns, lauded by consumers and industry experts alike, reflect a masterful blend of creativity and consumer-centric storytelling.

The 'Courtroom and Jar' campaign emerged as a standout, capturing accolades at the Abbys South Asia and Kyoorius Creative Awards, showcasing strategic depth. Not to be outdone, the 'Pulse of Compliments' campaign celebrated local heroes and was honored at the e4m Indian Content Marketing Awards.

Innovative digital campaigns were also at the forefront, with the Pulse Mango Day campaign winning at the Financial Express BrandWagon Ace Awards, featuring an AR filter. Pulse Candy's remarkable achievements underline a commitment to crafting captivating experiences through creative storytelling and new technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)