IIM Nagpur and ONGC Green Forge Alliance for a Sustainable Energy Future

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur has entered into a significant agreement with ONGC Green Limited to collaborate on groundbreaking research and initiatives in the realm of green and future energy.

The partnership, marked by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to tackle pressing issues such as environmental sustainability, ESG frameworks, renewable energy integration, and more. The institutions will also focus on leadership development and policy impacts in energy storage and e-mobility sectors.

With a vision to bolster India's net-zero target by 2070, ONGC Green aims to expand its green energy capacity to 10 GW by 2030, diversifying through solar, wind, biofuels, and innovative solutions like green hydrogen. The collaboration brings together IIM Nagpur's expertise in academics and policy with ONGC Green's robust experience in the renewable sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)