The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur and ONGC Green Limited have partnered to advance research and initiatives in green energy. Their collaboration focuses on sustainability, renewable integration, energy storage, and e-mobility policies. Aimed at supporting India's net-zero target by 2070, the partnership combines academic insight with operational expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 20-12-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 14:38 IST
IIM Nagpur and ONGC Green Forge Alliance for a Sustainable Energy Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur has entered into a significant agreement with ONGC Green Limited to collaborate on groundbreaking research and initiatives in the realm of green and future energy.

The partnership, marked by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to tackle pressing issues such as environmental sustainability, ESG frameworks, renewable energy integration, and more. The institutions will also focus on leadership development and policy impacts in energy storage and e-mobility sectors.

With a vision to bolster India's net-zero target by 2070, ONGC Green aims to expand its green energy capacity to 10 GW by 2030, diversifying through solar, wind, biofuels, and innovative solutions like green hydrogen. The collaboration brings together IIM Nagpur's expertise in academics and policy with ONGC Green's robust experience in the renewable sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

