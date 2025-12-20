Violence Erupts as Bangladesh Mourns Slain Leader Hadi

In a bid to contain escalating unrest, Bangladesh intensified security measures on Saturday, deploying police and paramilitary forces in Dhaka. This comes in the wake of violent upheaval triggered by the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a key youth leader and election contender, killed amid a politically charged climate.

Hadi's assassination has sparked demonstrations and mob violence targeting major newspapers and cultural venues, fueling fears of election disruption. His demise has drawn considerable attention to the fragility of Bangladesh's interim government and its capacity to navigate the nation's volatile political landscape ahead of the February parliamentary elections.

International rights organizations have strongly condemned the killing and subsequent attacks on press outlets, urging immediate action to halt the violence. Analysts argue that the interim government must secure free expression and maintain public order to ensure a smooth transition of power and restore Bangladesh's regional stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)