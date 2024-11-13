Left Menu

Revolutionizing Pilgrimage: The Advent of Swami Chatbot

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan introduced the 'Swami Chatbot' to enhance the Sabarimala pilgrimage experience. This AI assistant will provide pilgrims with crucial information in multiple languages, ensuring comfort and safety. The chatbot, a collaboration with the Muthoot Group, aims to deliver a smoother pilgrimage journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-11-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:33 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan officially launched the 'Swami Chatbot' on Wednesday, designed to transform the pilgrimage experience for Sabarimala devotees. This digital assistant is set to be a key feature provided by the Pathanamthitta district administration.

The unveiling event, hosted at the chief minister's office, saw the participation of notable individuals, including Devaswom special secretary T V Anupama, CM's officer on special duty S Karthikeyan, and Pathanamthitta district collector S Prem Krishnan.

With the integration of this AI technology, pilgrims will gain easier access to essential information such as pooja timings and transport facilities across six languages. This initiative promises to provide a seamless and more secure pilgrimage experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

