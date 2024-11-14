Highlights from the Entertainment Realm: Awards, Losses, and Tributes

The entertainment industry experienced a flutter of events with actor John Krasinski being honored as People's 'sexiest man alive' for 2024, succeeding Patrick Dempsey. Known for his role in 'The Office', Krasinski expressed his shock at the announcement.

Billy Bob Thornton delved into the oil industry for his West Texas-centric series 'Landman'. The actor was astonished by the extent to which oil is integrated into daily products. Meanwhile, the music world mourns the loss of jazz drumming giant Roy Haynes, who passed away at 99, and had played with legends like Charlie Parker and Miles Davis.

Excitement brews for the sequel to 'Gladiator', featuring Paul Mescal as he steps into a storied Roman saga, while British author Samantha Harvey celebrates her Booker Prize win for 'Orbital', a novel penned during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, a special mix of 'Do They Know It's Christmas' marks 40 years since its initial release, featuring vocal contributions from Ed Sheeran, Sting, and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)