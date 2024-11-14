Left Menu

Revolutionizing Chess: CircleChess Partners with GM Gukesh Dommaraju

CircleChess has partnered with Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju to innovate the chess learning experience. This collaboration merges CircleChess' educational vision with Gukesh's expertise, aiming to empower and elevate chess learners globally. Together, they introduce advanced tools and personalized approaches to make chess more accessible and engaging.

CircleChess is set to transform the chess learning landscape by partnering with Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju, offering a promise to elevate chess education worldwide.

At 18, Gukesh emerges as a formidable talent in chess. His recent victories mark him as one of the youngest contenders for the World Championship.

The alliance with CircleChess, known for its innovative tools, is crafted to inspire and empower chess enthusiasts globally, revolutionizing the way the game is learned and played.

