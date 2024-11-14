Sake: The Cultural Elixir Aiming for Global Recognition

In the dim confines of a Tokyo warehouse, sake is aged in towering tanks, awaiting possible recognition as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage next month. Junichiro Ozawa, the head of the 18th-generation Ozawa Brewery, is optimistic about the potential nod to this age-old Japanese tradition.

Sake, once a drink for Japan's elite and featured in classic literature like "The Tale of Genji," has seen an international resurgence as Japanese cuisine captivates global palates. Sake exports have soared to 41 billion yen annually, with the U.S. and China being leading purchasers, though production remains primarily domestic.

The brewing process, steeped in tradition, requires Japanese rice and the nation's soft freshwater. As cultural stewards, brewers like Max Del Vita emphasize sake's role as both a drink and an artistic expression of Japan, hoping its cultural significance and its connection to Japanese cuisine will fuel its global growth.

