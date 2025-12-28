Brigitte Bardot: Icon, Rebel, Animal Advocate

Brigitte Bardot, the iconic figure of liberated femininity in the 1956 film "And God Created Woman," has passed away at the age of 91. Her role in embodying a new kind of sexual magnetism on-screen shattered the demure heroines of the time and made her a global sensation.

Known for her rebellious spirit and often controversial opinions, Bardot's legacy extended beyond cinema. She became a leading advocate for animal rights, channeling her fame into activism. Her foundation, established in 1986, remains a hallmark of her later years.

Despite her controversial political views, her influence in fashion and culture persists. Bardot's life was a blend of artistic rebellion and passionate advocacy, leaving an indelible mark on both the entertainment world and social issues.