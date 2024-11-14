Left Menu

Kerala Police Ensure Smooth Sabarimala Pilgrimage

Kerala police are prepared to ensure a safe and smooth Sabarimala pilgrimage, starting November 16. Measures include tracing missing persons, preventing theft, managing traffic, and providing accommodations for officers. Police urge devotees to adhere to safety instructions during the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 14-11-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 19:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala police have announced comprehensive arrangements to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage for devotees heading to Sabarimala, coinciding with the start of the pilgrimage season on November 16.

State police chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, after assessing preparations at key locations, emphasized the police's commitment to aiding devotees in having a successful pilgrimage. Discussions with officers at Pampa, Sannidhanam, and Nilakkal highlighted the need to address issues like missing persons and thefts, alongside managing road traffic effectively.

Accompanied by Chief police coordinator ADGP S Sreejith during his inspection, Sahib reiterated the police's role as a service to humanity. He also noted the arrangements in place for police personnel's food and accommodation. Devotees will begin entering Sannidhanam from Pampa from Friday afternoon as the temple opens for the Mandala-Makaravilakku Mahotsavam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

